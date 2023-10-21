SkyView
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says

The Bachman’s Warbler, which had a distinctive bright yellow face and a dark, curved beak, was first spotted near Charleston, South Carolina, in 1832.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bird first discovered in South Carolina is one of 21 species that have been delisted from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) due to extinction.

The Bachman’s Warbler, which had a distinctive bright yellow face and a dark, curved beak, was first spotted near Charleston, South Carolina, in 1832.

The Service said the bird’s last confirmed sighting was in the 1908s.

Based on rigorous reviews of the best available science for each of these species, the Service determined these species extinct and should be removed from the list of species protected under the ESA.

The final rule to delist 21 species from the ESA due to extinction will publish in the Federal Register on Oct. 17 and is effective 30 days after publication.

For more infromation, click here.

