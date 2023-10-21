19-year-old killed while in roadway during overnight crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old was killed after being hit by a vehicle during an overnight crash at the intersection of Blossom and Bull Street.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety Unit believes that the man may have been unlawfully in the roadway.

The #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating an overnight fatal collision at the intersection of Blossom & Bull Street. A 19-year-old male was tragically struck by a vehicle & pronounced deceased on scene. At this time it’s believed he was unlawfully in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/Xu9dJKTncL — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 21, 2023

Police and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.