‘You may have just inspired me’: New Coffee Shop Gives Back to First Responders and Teachers

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clutch Coffee is open for business in Downtown Lexington, and on the first day of business, management paid it forward to those who deserve it most.

Dan Spicer, CEO of Clutch Coffee, drove to the Lexington Police Department and brought officers free hot coffee.

This isn’t the first time he’s felt inclined to give back to his community.

In North Carolina, the Mooresville location of Clutch Coffee raised over 8,000 dollars for the nonprofit “Sheldon’s K9s”. This organization focuses on K9′s well-being, a cause that the late Officer Sheldon was passionate about.

Spicer’s act of kindness to Lexington Police was highlighted by Chief Terrence Green.

“For going above and beyond,” said the Chief, “I give you this...Congratulations.”

Chief Green gave Spicer a special pendant that is for going above and beyond in the call of duty.

“I think you may have just inspired me,” said Spicer in response to the gift.

Clutch Coffee didn’t stop with just the first responders. Today, Clutch delivered coffee to more American heroes.

Spires brought coffee to schools all over Lexington County. He served the entire faculty of Lexington High School.

“It’s all about the people,” Spires said, “building relationships is super important.”

People in the Midlands can go out to tomorrow’s official grand opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and free small drinks will be served all day.

