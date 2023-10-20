Sumter police ask the public’s help finding missing woman

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing.

Police said 56-year-old Robby Octavia Ivy, who lives in Aberlour Drive, was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when she got into a vehicle at a Warren Street parking lot.

According to Sumter PD, it is unclear the type of vehicle and who was in it. Police said Ivy has not answered her cell phone.

Ivy is described to be 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ivy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

