Soda City Live: Talking with talent: Paul Hughes part two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Hughes is a jazz vocalist from the U.K. and is making his mark in music right here on the East Coast.

Paul stopped by Soda City Live to show off his vocals and tell WIS’ Sierra Artemus about his work being featured in a 2024 film.

For more information on Paul follow him on Instagram at paulhughesofficial and by clicking the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.