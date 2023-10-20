Soda City Live: Let’s build together

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold an information session on how churches and non-profit organizations can get more involved in developing housing in Columbia.

Anyone who attends the session will hear from Councilwoman Tina Herbert, the City’s Community and Economic Development representatives, Housing Task Force members, local developers, and more.

Churches and Non-profit organizations that own vacant lots, rental properties, or have an interest in developing housing are encouraged to attend the event.

The event will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at Busby Street Community Center.

To RSVP or for more information send an email to this District1@Columbiasc.gov email address.

