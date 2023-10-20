SkyView
Soda City Live: Healing Species Dog Rescue

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a dog rescue and sanctuary in Orangeburg.

As if saving sweet dogs and giving them a warm, loving home wasn’t enough-- Healing Species has another mission-- and that’s teaching children in schools and in the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The founder of Healing Species stopped by the Soda City Living studio to talk about the amazing work being done. 

