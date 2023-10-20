Soda City Live: Healing species dog rescue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a dog rescue and sanctuary in Orangeburg.

As if saving sweet dogs and giving them a warm, loving home wasn’t enough-- Healing Species has another mission-- and that’s teaching children in schools and in the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The founder of Healing Species stopped by the Soda City Living studio to talk about the amazing work being done.

