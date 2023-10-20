Soda City Live: Billie Jean Shaw chats with Tony! Toni! Tone!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time in 25 years, Tony! Toni! Toné! is joining together on the stage for their “Just Me and You” tour.

The award-winning R&B group will perform Friday in Columbia at the Township Auditorium.

WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw spoke to all three members of the group about their electrifying reunion, new music, and Raphael Saadiq’s current influence on the music industry working with megastars like Beyoncé on her most recent album Renaissance.

