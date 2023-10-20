SkyView
New Brookland Tavern to move to Five Points

A cornerstone for The Midlands music scene is officially on the market for $800K after their...
A cornerstone for The Midlands music scene is officially on the market for $800K after their property was listed for sale.(WIS News 10)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands music venue announced it will move to Five Points in Columbia.

Officials announced Friday via an Instagram post the New Brookland Tavern (NBT) will start the move in December.

The post included when the first show will be announced. It will be announced on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The New Brookland Tavern (NBT) was purchased as a business by Mike Lyons In 2004.

In August, the venue went on the market officially for $800,000.

The post encouraged the public to come to the venue’s upcoming show before the big move.

