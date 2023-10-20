SkyView
Law Enforcement agencies continue search for missing Sumter mother and son

Sophia and Matteo lived in Sumter with her boyfriend before moving back in with her mother to...
Sophia and Matteo lived in Sumter with her boyfriend before moving back in with her mother to Beaufort not long before the two went missing.(Live 5)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WIS) - The search continues for a mother and her 2-year-old son who were reported missing more than two months ago.

According to the family, Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her son, Matteo, have not been heard from since leaving the Beaufort area on June 24.

As her 21st birthday approaches [Saturday, Oct. 21], law enforcement agencies and Van Dam’s family said they are still searching.

Officials with the Sumter Police Department, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reaffirmed their call on Friday for the public’s help in providing information about the Van Dam and her son.

Detectives said her car was found outside her home on Monday, June 26, during a wellness check requested by her mother, Theresa Van Dam.

“We love her and Matteo very much, and we’re waiting to celebrate her birthday in style when she comes home,” her mother, Theresa Van Dam, said.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, joined the search in September.

In a press release, Theresa described Van Dam as a leader who loves to take charge of things and likes to make people laugh and her grandson as someone full of energy, fun, into everything and loves to be outside.

“He just always had a spark in his eye,” she said, later adding that she misses watching him grow. “There’s an empty hole there.” Investigators hope this milestone birthday will encourage anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward. “I still have hope,” Van Dam said. “I want them found. I want my family brought back to me.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Van Dam and her son is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app. Tipsters can also submit online tips to SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

