Investigation into crash leads to driver being cited

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An ongoing investigation into a fatal Sumter crash in June has led to a driver being cited.

Investigators said an 18-year-old driver was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

The 18-year-old driver is accused of hitting a vehicle that was trying to make a left turn onto South Lafayette Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle was Eugene Olsen, 78, of Summerton.

Olsen died from the injuries he received during the crash on June 2 around 8:40 a.m.

Based on an investigation by the Sumter Police Department, with assistance from the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, it was determined the other driver ran the red light, which contributed to the crash.

