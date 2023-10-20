SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Investigation into crash leads to driver being cited

An ongoing investigation into a fatal Sumter crash in June has led to a driver being cited.
An ongoing investigation into a fatal Sumter crash in June has led to a driver being cited.(WTVG)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An ongoing investigation into a fatal Sumter crash in June has led to a driver being cited.

Investigators said an 18-year-old driver was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

The 18-year-old driver is accused of hitting a vehicle that was trying to make a left turn onto South Lafayette Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle was Eugene Olsen, 78, of Summerton.

Olsen died from the injuries he received during the crash on June 2 around 8:40 a.m.

Based on an investigation by the Sumter Police Department, with assistance from the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, it was determined the other driver ran the red light, which contributed to the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Richland County School District One confirmed the driver is a fourth-grade teacher at Mill Creek.
Driver who hit Columbia student is 4th grade teacher, district confirms
Police said the front engine Northfolk Southern freight train went off the track while...
Area in downtown Columbia closed following train derailment
The alert was sent out by text message around 9 p.m. and said the assault happened at Hugine...
Reported sexual assault at South Carolina State University sends campus into lockdown
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help in finding a stolen trailer.
Lexington deputies searching for restaurant’s stolen trailer

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy has become a hurricane
Clutch Coffee is open for business in Downtown Lexington, South Carolina.
‘You may have just inspired me’: New Coffee Shop Gives Back to First Responders and Teachers
A chart from Richland County School District One detailed teacher reassignment plans.
Chart from Richland County School District One details teacher reassignment plans
A chart from Richland County School District One detailed teacher reassignment plans.
Chart from Richland County School District One details teacher reassignment plans