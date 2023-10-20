SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday: Lucky

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lucky is a 9-year-old Poodle mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Lucky lived in the same home for 9 years and was loved and spoiled. Sadly, Lucky’s owners were older and in failing health. Their son contacted Pawmetto Lifeline about surrendering Lucky. He made sure Lucky was freshly groomed and got him up-to-date on vaccines.

When the day came to surrender Lucky, the son apologized for being late to the appointment because his mom had a tough time saying her final goodbyes to Lucky. Lucky was her pride and joy. With everything she was going through, the staff at Pawmetto Lifeline wanted to give her the peace of mind that they would find a great home for Lucky.

Lucky is a great little dog! He is a happy fellow who loves to make you smile. Lucky is very sweet and likes being petted and held. He is also content just laying at your feet as your loyal companion.

Lucky is laid back and easygoing with new people and children. He is great with cats and other dogs, as long as they don’t bother him too much. Lucky is crate-trained and potty-trained.

He is overall a healthy boy but very overweight at 23 pounds and will need to be on a diet. Lucky is already neutered and fully vaccinated.

Lucky and all his friends can’t wait to meet you this Saturday, October 21 at the Subaru Loves Pets reduced-fee adoption event from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Join us at “Camp Pawmetto” for this fun camping-themed event hosted by McDaniels Subaru!

Bring pet food or other shelter supplies for our donation drive and you will be entered to win a $100 gift card from Pet Supplies Plus! Adoptions include spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, microchip with free registration and a free bag of goodies from our McDaniels Subaru friends for your new adventure buddy! Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Richland County School District One confirmed the driver is a fourth-grade teacher at Mill Creek.
Driver who hit Columbia student is 4th grade teacher, district confirms
The alert was sent out by text message around 9 p.m. and said the assault happened at Hugine...
Reported sexual assault at South Carolina State University sends campus into lockdown
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help in finding a stolen trailer.
Lexington deputies searching for restaurant’s stolen trailer
The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.
3 people displaced after Columbia house fire

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances for our Friday afternoon!
Police said the front engine Northfolk Southern freight train went off the track while...
Area in downtown Columbia closed following train derailment
The suspects are shown in surveillance footage shared by the sheriff’s office.
Calhoun County deputies ask the public’s help identifying car break-ins suspects
Robby Octavia Ivy is described to be 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 and has black...
Sumter police ask the public’s help finding missing woman