Furry Friend Friday: Lucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lucky is a 9-year-old Poodle mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Lucky lived in the same home for 9 years and was loved and spoiled. Sadly, Lucky’s owners were older and in failing health. Their son contacted Pawmetto Lifeline about surrendering Lucky. He made sure Lucky was freshly groomed and got him up-to-date on vaccines.

When the day came to surrender Lucky, the son apologized for being late to the appointment because his mom had a tough time saying her final goodbyes to Lucky. Lucky was her pride and joy. With everything she was going through, the staff at Pawmetto Lifeline wanted to give her the peace of mind that they would find a great home for Lucky.

Lucky is a great little dog! He is a happy fellow who loves to make you smile. Lucky is very sweet and likes being petted and held. He is also content just laying at your feet as your loyal companion.

Lucky is laid back and easygoing with new people and children. He is great with cats and other dogs, as long as they don’t bother him too much. Lucky is crate-trained and potty-trained.

He is overall a healthy boy but very overweight at 23 pounds and will need to be on a diet. Lucky is already neutered and fully vaccinated.

Lucky and all his friends can’t wait to meet you this Saturday, October 21 at the Subaru Loves Pets reduced-fee adoption event from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Join us at “Camp Pawmetto” for this fun camping-themed event hosted by McDaniels Subaru!

Bring pet food or other shelter supplies for our donation drive and you will be entered to win a $100 gift card from Pet Supplies Plus! Adoptions include spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, microchip with free registration and a free bag of goodies from our McDaniels Subaru friends for your new adventure buddy! Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

