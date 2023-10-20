SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances for our Friday afternoon!

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A cold front tracks across the Palmetto State today, bringing us the potential of showers & p.m. storms!

First Alert Headlines

· Scattered showers are set to return for us today, with the potential for storm activity into the afternoon.

· Dry conditions dominate again for the weekend with highs to the mid-70s.

· We start out next week dry and sunny as well.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Looking into our Friday, our next cold front will work to track through. Along the leading edge of the boundary, some showers will form for the region.

These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the late morning into the afternoon, with p.m. storms possible. Eyes on the sky as everything tracks through. We will eventually get skies to clear up further into the evening.

Skies will then clear up for the weekend, with mainly sunny skies for Saturday & Sunday, with more high pressure taking over!

Next week’s work week will kick off with cooler temperatures and sunshine.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Scattered showers work to move into the region, with some afternoon t-storm chances. Highs around 71-72 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out again. Highs nearing 75 degrees.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with high temps to the mid-70s.

Monday: Cooler with plentiful sunshine. Highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

