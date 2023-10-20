SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Train derails on Lincoln Street

According to the Columbia Police Department, a Norfolk Southern train has derailed.
According to the Columbia Police Department, a Norfolk Southern train has derailed.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, a Norfolk Southern train has derailed.

The front engine of the freight train went off the track while traveling along the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

That area will be temporarily closed as engineers work on the situation.

WIS will keep you updated as information becomes available.

