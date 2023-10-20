Fairfield County man sentenced to 9 years for sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man was sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor charges Monday.

Officials said, that on April 19, 2021, Special Investigator Lucinda McKeller with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material being shared online from a resident of South Carolina to a 13-year-old minor in Alabama.

An investigation revealed Jonathan David Neel reached out to the minor online, solicited her for sexual activity and sent the minor additional videos of obscene material.

Special Investigator McKeller was made aware of the conversations between Neel and another 13-year-old minor in Virginia around the same time.

Officials said a search warrant was executed on Neel’s Fairfield County residence on August 5, 2021, after sexual conversations, pictures of his face and images shared between the minor and him were found on the minor’s cellphone. The account information associated with the CyberTip and the investigation were found on a computer in Neel’s bedroom.

A forensic examination of Neel’s cell phone revealed usernames and artifacts associated with the investigation and searches for child sexual abuse material.

Neel was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Judge Jocelyn Newman sentenced Neel to a total of nine years at the South Carolina Department of Corrections, four years on the sexual exploitation of a minor in the secondf degree, to be followed by a sentence of five years for the sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree.

Officials said Neel received credit for 30 days in jail and will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender. He forfeited his seized devices.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.