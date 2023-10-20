SkyView
Chart from Richland County School District One details teacher reassignment plans

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Nick Neville
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A chart from Richland County School District One detailed teacher reassignment plans.

According to the chart, 11 teacher and 14 schools will be impacted.

The teacher reassignments are as follows:

  • One teacher from Watkins-Elementary School will move to Edward E. Taylor Elementary School
  • One teacher from Meadowfield Elementary School will move to Watkins-Nancy Elementary School
  • Two teachers will move from Logan Elementary School with one moving to H.B. Rhame Elementary School and one moving to Caughman Road Elementary School
  • Two teachers from Brennen Elementary School will move to Burton-Pack Elementary School
  • Two teachers will move from Satchel Ford Elementary School with one moving to Forest Heights Elementary School and one moving to Mill Creek Elementary School
  • One teacher from Bradley Elementary School will move to Caughman Road Elementary School
  • Two teachers will move from Hyatt Park Elementary School with one moving to H.B. Rhame Elementary School and one moving to W.S. Sandel Elementary School

While the exact dates could shift, the plan is for the reassignments to take effect at some point next week, when students return from their fall break.

