Chart from Richland County School District One details teacher reassignment plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A chart from Richland County School District One detailed teacher reassignment plans.

According to the chart, 11 teacher and 14 schools will be impacted.

The teacher reassignments are as follows:

One teacher from Watkins-Elementary School will move to Edward E. Taylor Elementary School

One teacher from Meadowfield Elementary School will move to Watkins-Nancy Elementary School

Two teachers will move from Logan Elementary School with one moving to H.B. Rhame Elementary School and one moving to Caughman Road Elementary School

Two teachers from Brennen Elementary School will move to Burton-Pack Elementary School

Two teachers will move from Satchel Ford Elementary School with one moving to Forest Heights Elementary School and one moving to Mill Creek Elementary School

One teacher from Bradley Elementary School will move to Caughman Road Elementary School

Two teachers will move from Hyatt Park Elementary School with one moving to H.B. Rhame Elementary School and one moving to W.S. Sandel Elementary School

While the exact dates could shift, the plan is for the reassignments to take effect at some point next week, when students return from their fall break.

