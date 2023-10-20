SkyView
Calhoun County deputies ask the public’s help identifying car break-ins suspects

The suspects are shown in surveillance footage shared by the sheriff’s office.
The suspects are shown in surveillance footage shared by the sheriff’s office.(The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people accused of being responsible for a string of car break-ins in the Sandy Run Area.

The suspects are shown in surveillance footage shared by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Deputies said a cash reward will be given for information that leads to an arrest and the successful prosecution of the suspects.

