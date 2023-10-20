SkyView
Area in downtown Columbia closed following train derailment

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a train derailment has closed an area in downtown Columbia.

Police said the front engine Northfolk Southern freight train went off the track while traveling along the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

The area will be temporarily closed as engineers work to fix the derailment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

