Area in downtown Columbia closed following train derailment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a train derailment has closed an area in downtown Columbia.

Police said the front engine Northfolk Southern freight train went off the track while traveling along the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

The area will be temporarily closed as engineers work to fix the derailment.

#ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Notification: The front engine of a @nscorp freight train went off the track while traveling along the 300 block of Lincoln Street. That area will be temporarily closed as engineers remedy the situation. No reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/9lf4INwstn — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 20, 2023

