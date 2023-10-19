SkyView
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy has become a hurricane

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Tammy has strengthened to become a Hurricane Friday afternoon with maximum sustained winds up to 75 mph.

Hurricane Tammy will impact the Lesser Antilles islands Friday night and on Saturday with wind gusts between 75-85 mph along with tropical downpours.

By Sunday and into next week Hurricane Tammy will turn to the north and out into the central Atlantic as it maintains hurricane strengthen with winds up to 90 mph.

The good news is Tammy should stay away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a cluster a storms moving over southern Central America near Panama. Once this system moves into the Caribbean there is a 20% chance of development over the next week.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

