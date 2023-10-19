Soda City Live: A Sun for My Son Gun Violence Awareness Fashion Show and Fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From the Runways of the catwalk to the runways at the airport, Strut Talk Runway Therapy is taking its message of strength and resilience abroad.

The MOM behind this great initiative is gearing up to host her 6th Annual Gun Sense advocacy fashion show and fundraiser, “A Sun for My Son.”

The event is hosted by “Strut Talk Runway Therapy,” under the direction of Founder Lolita Frazier and honors young lives lost due to violence and their parents who live to tell their stories.

“A Sun for My Sun” will take place at the Columbia Museum of Art on Sunday, November 5th at 5:30 p.m.

(See flyer for more)

Click here for tickets.

"A Sun for My Sun" will take place at the Columbia Museum of Art Sunday, November 5th at 5:30 p.m. (CLEAR)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.