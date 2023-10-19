SkyView
Soda City Live: A Sun for My Son Gun Violence Awareness Fashion Show and Fundraiser

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From the Runways of the catwalk to the runways at the airport, Strut Talk Runway Therapy is taking its message of strength and resilience abroad.

The MOM behind this great initiative is gearing up to host her 6th Annual Gun Sense advocacy fashion show and fundraiser, “A Sun for My Son.”

The event is hosted by “Strut Talk Runway Therapy,” under the direction of Founder Lolita Frazier and honors young lives lost due to violence and their parents who live to tell their stories.

“A Sun for My Sun” will take place at the Columbia Museum of Art on Sunday, November 5th at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

"A Sun for My Sun" will take place at the Columbia Museum of Art Sunday, November 5th at 5:30...
"A Sun for My Sun" will take place at the Columbia Museum of Art Sunday, November 5th at 5:30 p.m.

