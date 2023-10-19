Soda City Live: 2023 Lytes out for Cancer- Ringing of the Bell Even

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and through the experience, many who are battling this disease feel lonely.

There is a local organization that wants them to know, they are NOT alone in the FIGHT.

“Lytes Out for Breast Cancer " returns for the first time since the pandemic with live music, inspiring speakers, a fashion show, and a special moment where they will ring the bell to celebrate the strength and resilience of those affected by cancer.

(See flyer for more)

Click here for tickets.

