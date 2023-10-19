SkyView
Reported sexual assault at South Carolina State University sends campus into lockdown

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for a man who they said sexually assaulted someone at a dorm on South Carolina State University’s campus Wednesday night.

The assault caused South Carolina State University to go on a campus-wide lockdown, according to the school’s emergency alert system.

The alert was sent out by text message around 9 p.m. and said the assault happened at Hugine Suites, building F. Students were advised to shelter in place at the time.

Police were searching for a man in a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants and small starter dreadlocks, the alert read.

The university’s lockdown was lifted Thursday just after 8 a.m.

University police have not yet made any arrests, according to education officials.

Anyone with any information about the assault is asked to contact campus police at 803-536-7188.

WIS News 10 requested access to the incident report regarding this assault and was told it was not yet completed.

