Senate District 19 special election: WIS talks to candidates running for Democratic nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Special Election approaches for State Senate District 19, WIS News 10 wants to help voters get to know the candidates and drill down on some of the most relevant issues.

All of the candidates in the Democratic primary were invited to join us for a one-on-one interview before the primary on Oct. 24.

We asked them the same six questions:

1. What makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?

2. According to the latest numbers, it’s estimated that 11.8% of Richland County families live in poverty, what are specific ways you would address that?

3. Let’s talk about leadership, give us an example of how you have brought people together to address an issue or community problem?

4. If elected, what would be your top priority and at least one measurable goal?

5. The late Senator John Scott, who formerly held this seat, was a big believer in public education. According the state report cards just released, a number of schools in Richland County schools scored ‘below average,’ what ideas do you support to help turn those scores around.

6. If elected as the next Senator of District 19, what can voters expect of you & from you?

Hear their responses below:

Johnnie Cordero

Tameika Isaac Devine

Kambrell Garvin

Javar Juarez

The Republican candidate, Kizzie Smalls, is running unopposed.

The two Independent candidates are Michael Addison and Chris Nelums.

