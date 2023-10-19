SkyView
Richland One reassigns teachers to new schools prior to fall break

The Richland One School Logo
The Richland One School Logo(Richland One)
By Nick Neville
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is reassigning some teachers to new schools just weeks after the school year began.

The state’s ninth-largest school district did not detail which schools would be impacted or how many teachers would be moved.

Richland One spokesperson Karen York said Wednesday night that the list of teachers and schools is not finalized as reassignments are still being made.

The changes will take effect on Monday, October 23, when students return from their fall break.

In a statement, York said, “The teacher reassignments that we are making are due to overstaffing based upon student-teacher ratios. The adjustments are being made after the 45th day of school when we have a clearer picture of student enrollment at each of our schools.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

