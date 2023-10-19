SkyView
Pawmetto Lifeline holds ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ adoption event with reduced fees

Pawmetto Lifeline is partnering with McDaniels Subaru of Columbia is hosting their annual “Subaru Loves Pets” reduced-fee adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands community has a chance to grow their family by four paws for a fraction of the adoption fees.

Pawmetto Lifeline is partnering with McDaniels Subaru of Columbia is hosting their annual “Subaru Loves Pets” reduced-fee adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last meet-and-greet will be held at 5:30 p.m.

McDaniels Subaru of Columbia is donating $100 to Pawmetto Lifeline for every pet adopted in October, up to $3,100.

“At McDaniels Subaru we strive to be more than a ‘car company,’” Owner/President of McDaniels Automotive Group, Bill McDaniels said. “We are committed to helping all animals — especially those who are homeless — stay safe and healthy. We have been proud to host pet adoption events the past eight years with Pawmetto Lifeline and look forward to participating again this month.”

The event has resulted in hundreds of homeless pets getting adopted over the years, Pawmetto Lifeline said.

