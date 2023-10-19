Midlands native and 2x WNBA Champion A’ja Wilson to be honored at Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation will honor former University of South Carolina (USC) women’s basketball star, and two-time Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) champion A’ja Wilson at the organization’s annual Legacy Event.

Officials said Wilson will be presented with an award for her continuous contributions to Columbia’s parks and her vast professional achievements.

Former USC President Harris Pastides called Wilson ‘the greatest Gamecock Women’s Basketball player of all time,” Wilson brought her hometown alma mater its first NCAA Woman’s Basketball Championship in 2017.

In 2022, Wilson continued to show support to her hometown in a collaboration with national non-profit Project Backboard and the Parks and Recreation Department to restore the basketball courts at Hyatt Park in North Columbia with large-scale surface murals designed by Midlands artist Charmaine Minniefield.

Officials added proceeds from the ceremony will be dedicated to local youth scholarships and other activities that build Columbia’s parks’ facilities and funding for programs to allow Columbians access to public recreational spaces.

Wilson earned her second WNBA championship after the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 70-69 in game four of the 2023 WNBA finals. Wilson had a double-double scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

The Annual Legacy Ceremony honoring superstar A’ja Wilson will be held at the USC Alumni Center located at 900 Senate St. on Monday, Nov. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m.

