SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands native and 2x WNBA Champion A’ja Wilson to be honored at Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation event

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation will honor former University of South Carolina (USC)...
The Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation will honor former University of South Carolina (USC) women’s basketball star, and two-time Women’s National Basketball Association champion A’ja Wilson at the organization’s annual Legacy Event.(PRNewswire)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation will honor former University of South Carolina (USC) women’s basketball star, and two-time Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) champion A’ja Wilson at the organization’s annual Legacy Event.

Officials said Wilson will be presented with an award for her continuous contributions to Columbia’s parks and her vast professional achievements.

Former USC President Harris Pastides called Wilson ‘the greatest Gamecock Women’s Basketball player of all time,” Wilson brought her hometown alma mater its first NCAA Woman’s Basketball Championship in 2017.

In 2022, Wilson continued to show support to her hometown in a collaboration with national non-profit Project Backboard and the Parks and Recreation Department to restore the basketball courts at Hyatt Park in North Columbia with large-scale surface murals designed by Midlands artist Charmaine Minniefield.

Officials added proceeds from the ceremony will be dedicated to local youth scholarships and other activities that build Columbia’s parks’ facilities and funding for programs to allow Columbians access to public recreational spaces.

Wilson earned her second WNBA championship after the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 70-69 in game four of the 2023 WNBA finals. Wilson had a double-double scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

The Annual Legacy Ceremony honoring superstar A’ja Wilson will be held at the USC Alumni Center located at 900 Senate St. on Monday, Nov. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
The crash happened at the intersection of Universal and Songbird Drives.
Columbia elementary school student hit by car, school district confirms
Tommy Moody
Former USC star athlete, team radio broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away
Deputies said they have started a homicide investigation after a woman was found unresponsive.
Deputies investigating after woman was found unresponsive in Richland County
Police LIghts
Lexington County coroner identifies woman dead in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Pawmetto Lifeline is partnering with McDaniels Subaru of Columbia is hosting their annual...
Pawmetto Lifeline holds ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ adoption event with reduced fees
Zemi Rodriguez is an employee at Dominion Energy who kick-started a chapter of an organization...
Columbia woman lives parents’ American dream while encouraging representation in the workplace
This two-day event promises to be a haven for enthusiasts of horses and hounds, all for a great...
WIS Primetime: Camden horse & hound expo 2023
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Making Latino presence known in the Midlands, How the American Dream exists in all forms