McMaster orders stronger reviews on SC inmate early release motions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a letter sent Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster directed South Carolina’s State Circuit Solicitors give at least 10 days notice to the attorney general before filing future motions to reduce a criminal sentence.

The governor’s office said in a release that the direction is “an effort to restore the public’s confidence in our state’s criminal justice system through increased transparency and accountability.”

McMaster also requested Attorney General Alan Wilson to review the early release motions to make sure they comply with state law.

“While I will continue to advocate for tougher criminal laws and penalties and urge the General Assembly to take prompt action, unfortunately, recent events have revealed that it is not sufficient simply to arrest, convict, and incarcerate criminals, but we must also ensure that they stay in prison,” McMaster wrote in his letter.

McMaster’s directive comes after the early release of convicted killer Jeroid Price, who was sentenced to 35 years in 2003 for the 2002 murder of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., a former University of North Carolina and South Carolina football player.

Now-retired Richland County Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning signed an order on Dec. 30, 2022, reducing Price’s sentence. He was released 16 years early in March after the order was sealed.

Days later, the South Carolina Supreme Court invalidated that order, setting off an 11-week manhunt for Price, who was later captured in New York and taken back into custody.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.