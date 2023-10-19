SkyView
Man reported missing in Lexington County found

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced a man reported missing Wednesday has been located.

Deputies said Ted Williams was found alone in some woods near his home. EMS was called to evaluate his condition.

