Man reported missing in Lexington County found

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced a man reported missing Wednesday has been located.

Deputies said Ted Williams was found alone in some woods near his home. EMS was called to evaluate his condition.

