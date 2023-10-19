Local woman encourages Hispanic representation in the workplace

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the U.S. Census, there are about 5.8% of Hispanics living in the Capital City.

Many of those are children of immigrants, who despite having to adapt to the American culture, uphold their roots and ensure others just like them feel welcome in the community.

Zemi Rodriguez is currently a bilingual customer service trainer at Dominion Energy, a company she has worked at for more than a decade.

To bring the representation of her culture and the growing number of Hispanic employees at Dominion, Rodriguez kickstarted a chapter of ¡Hola!, an employee resource group that exposes Latin customs and traditions through events and programs.

According to a press release from Dominion, Rodriguez is the inaugural chair of the Southeast chapter of the group.

Rodriguez is the daughter of Dominican parents who separately migrated to New York in the 1970s before meeting each other.

“The typical chase of the American dream trying to better their lives at that point. I’m technically the only child from my parent’s marriage. So at that point, my dad had a previous marriage with three children and my mom had a previous marriage with five children, and they needed to figure out a way to raise these kids, feed these kids and getting to the States was the way to make that happen,” said Rodriguez.

“I know that my dad got a working visa and then he applied and switched over to a permanent residency. And I believe that was kind of a similar situation for my mom. Then they started working on bringing their children and their family over,” she continued.

While growing up, the first-generation American faced many challenges, such as language barriers, where she’d often have to translate for her non-English speaking parents.

“It was, you know, interesting to be the only one that would speak English. A kind of self-taught. Still to this day. Non-English speaking parents. My dad passed about 12 years ago, but even then, he still hadn’t gotten close to even basic Spanish. So I went through the dynamics that a lot of people go through, which is having to be the interpreter for their parents at the young age of five, 6-years-old for important things like doctor’s visits, and school meetings with teachers. I was the one translating,” said Rodriguez.

While it wasn’t easy, Rodriguez made sure her parent’s hard work and sacrifice weren’t in vain.

Rodriguez went on to college, graduating in 2007 from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She later began a career as a caseworker in Pennsylvania for child protective services.

However, an unexpected trip to the Midlands in 2009, changed the course of her life and she decided to call the Palmetto State her new home in 2009.

“A friend of mine was on her way to a wedding here (South Carolina). She was a USC grad, and some of her line sisters from her sorority were there for a wedding and they were part of the bridal party. Her car broke down right around Allentown, Pennsylvania. So she called me. She said, ‘I’m stuck, sis, I need your help,’ and I said, ‘What’s the deal?’ And she told me and I said, ‘Okay, I’m about 30 minutes from you, I can get to you and pick you up,’” Rodriguez said, “So we brought her home. Her car was towed to our house and she said, ‘I can’t miss this wedding.’ So I looked at my husband and he said, ‘Are you able to clear your dockets?’ I said, ‘This is a slow week. I can shift some stuff to some of the other caseworkers.’ So I kind of looked at him. He kind of looked at me. He said, ‘Road trip?’I said, ‘Road trip!’

Rodriguez said she and her husband were in South Carolina for a few days after their road trip, but after soaking it all in, she decided to make the switch.

“I went back home and started researching. I started researching the best school areas. I started researching all the different. Tax brackets for homes and where the best place would be for us to move and we selected Richland County and on August 1 (2009) we moved. So from March to August 1st, I did that research. We found a home and we moved straight this way,” Rodriguez said.

Not only did she change her scenery but she also made a career switch. She began to work for Dominion Energy where her life took a new route.

“There was a social work caseworker freeze, so all through Richland County. So I wasn’t able to get a job in the line that I had been working, which was casework for children’s services. So I got a job at the Contact Center at Dominion Energy, starting October 5th of 2009. I have to pay the bills, feed the kids, and that’s what we did,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez dedicated more than a decade of her life to Dominion Energy, where she quickly climbed the ladder.

“I was bilingual customer service. I believe that the term was a customer relations specialist, and so I started there. I was there for about five years. During those five years, I transitioned into an email team which started with a team of two and has grown significantly now. They have incorporated chat and everything else in there,” Rodriguez said.

“So kind of mastered the system behind that, became a lead for the email team. Was also very involved with different employee groups and just anywhere that I could help, anywhere that I could, you know, make a difference. Lots of the runs, different neighbor funds, things like that. Then of Opportunity came available to become a customer service trainer.”

Rodriguez said the Hola organization within Dominion Energy inspired her to create a chapter in the Carolinas.

“For quite a while, I see that there were so many activities and different events that are being held in person, events that are being held, but they’re all Richmond (Virginia),” Rodriguez said, “We kept having conversations. ‘Oh, did you see that they had this great event?’ And it’s like, yeah, it was a great event. Oh, man, I can’t wait til we do something down here. And then I kind of got tired of waiting. So I said, ‘You know, what do we got to do?’ Let’s see what the interest is. Let’s see what my support base is. Let’s see who’s willing to jump in there with me. If not me, then who?”

Rodriguez had spent the last year working for the chapter to be approved. She did so by holding interest meetings in the Carolinas and even created a board together to make her dream a reality.

Finally, the approval for the group to launch came in March. Since then the group has participated in many events such as the Main Street Latin Festival and has created its own, all in hopes of sharing a piece of its culture with anyone willing to learn.

“When we did the launch for Hispanic Heritage Month, we went as far as and we’ve had trivia is we’ve had music days. So there’s virtual opportunities for us to participate with the Richmond folks as well. So all the chapters come together, the whole company, whoever wants to partake. So we have, you know, trivia about the different countries, about the histories, about performers, singers, you name it, government,” said Rodriguez.

Though Rodriguez is just living her share of the American dream, she hopes her story will send a message that says anything is possible.

“I’d hope that it would send the message that, you know, anything that you really set your mind to is attainable as long as there’s the. That push, the gumption, the motivation, the go-getter mindset,” Rodriguez said.

