Lexington deputies searching for restaurant’s stolen trailer

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has asked the public for help in finding a stolen trailer.

Deputies said a trailer belonging to Hwy 55 Burgers & Fries was stolen from the Walmart parking lot located on the 1700 block of S. Lake Drive.

the trailer was last seen being towed by an unknown vehicle on Highway 302 toward Pelion on Tues.

If you have any information about the missing trailer, you are encouraged to contact RD Brown at 803-528-0649.

