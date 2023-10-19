FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Set For Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Sunshine hangs on for today, but some showers & storms are looming for Friday afternoon!

First Alert Headlines

· A good deal of sun will help to push highs towards the mid-70s for our Thursday.

· Scattered showers are set to return on Friday, with the potential for storm activity into the afternoon.

· Dry conditions dominate again for the weekend with highs to the mid-70s.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! High pressure will hold up again for us today. Mainly sunny skies will remain for the first half of our Thursday, with late day clouds eventually mixing in.

Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, some showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the late morning into the afternoon, with p.m. storms possible. Eyes on the sky tomorrow!

Skies will then clear up for the weekend, with mainly sunny skies for Saturday & Sunday, with more high pressure taking over!

Next week’s work week will kick off with cooler temperatures and sunshine.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies early, with clouds pressing in late. Highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Scattered showers work to move into the region, with some afternoon storm chances. Highs around 71 degrees or so.

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out again. Highs nearing 75 degrees.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with high temps to the low & mid-70s.

Monday: Cooler with plentiful sunshine. Highs just shy of 70.

