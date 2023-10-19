SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A few rounds of rain expected for the last day of the workweek, but dry weather is expected for the weekend

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Headlines

  • Morning lows will not fall as much for Friday morning because of clouds in the area.
  • Rain chances start Friday morning with a continuation of spotty rain and breezy conditions Friday afternoon.
  • Dry weather is expected this weekend.
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Summary

Thursday night few clouds will move in and blanket.  The additional clouds will lead to warmer overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the morning hours and linger in the afternoon. We should then clear out for the weekend. The rain totals are not very impressive, most locations will stay below a quarter of an inch.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Forecast

Thursday Night: Clouds increase. Lows in the low 50s.

Friday: Scattered showers (60%) around the region with highs around 70.

Saturday: Dry. Sun and Clouds and cool. Daytime high around 70.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
The crash happened at the intersection of Universal and Songbird Drives.
Columbia elementary school student hit by car, school district confirms
Tommy Moody
Former USC star athlete, team radio broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away
Deputies said they have started a homicide investigation after a woman was found unresponsive.
Deputies investigating after woman was found unresponsive in Richland County
Ty’Quan McClinton is accused of conducting a drive-by shooting with his co-defendants that...
Richland County deputies looking for man wanted for murder

Latest News

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather, Thursday Midday, 10/19/23
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Set For Friday
First Alert Weather
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic