FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A few rounds of rain expected for the last day of the workweek, but dry weather is expected for the weekend

Morning lows will not fall as much for Friday morning because of clouds in the area.

Rain chances start Friday morning with a continuation of spotty rain and breezy conditions Friday afternoon.

Dry weather is expected this weekend.

First Alert Summary

Thursday night few clouds will move in and blanket. The additional clouds will lead to warmer overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the morning hours and linger in the afternoon. We should then clear out for the weekend. The rain totals are not very impressive, most locations will stay below a quarter of an inch.

First Alert Forecast

Thursday Night: Clouds increase. Lows in the low 50s.

Friday: Scattered showers (60%) around the region with highs around 70.

Saturday: Dry. Sun and Clouds and cool. Daytime high around 70.

