Driver identified following crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have identified the driver following a crash in Richland County.

Richland One school administrators confirmed the driver is a 4th-grade teacher at an elementary school in the district.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Universal and Songbird Drives when a Honda SUV turning left onto Songbird Drive hit the child, SCHP said.

According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, firefighters responded to the intersection around 7 a.m.

SCHP, who is investigating the crash, said the driver didn’t appear to be hurt.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said in a press release the speed limit at Universal Drive in front of Mill Creek Elementary is 30 mph and it is reduced to 25 mph during school hours with flashers present.

WIS News 10 is choosing not to release the teacher’s name since charges have not been filed.

