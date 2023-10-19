SkyView
Deputies: Woman found unresponsive in hotel, pronounced dead

A woman was pronounced dead at a Red Roof Inn hotel after a housekeeper found her unresponsive...
A woman was pronounced dead at a Red Roof Inn hotel after a housekeeper found her unresponsive under a sink.(WTVG)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was pronounced dead at a Red Roof Inn hotel after a housekeeper found her unresponsive under a sink.

Deputies responded to the 7431 Nates Road hotel to find fire personnel and EMS trying to save the woman.

Fire personnel at the scene told a deputy that they arrived to find the woman lying face down in a pool of blood.

Investigators said a housekeeper told them a man was observed leaving the room, and a vehicle sped off from the hotel shortly after.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

