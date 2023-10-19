SkyView
Deputies: 1 injured, 2 arrested following shooting at Bishopville grocery store

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an individual was found on the...
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an individual was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an individual was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Officials said on Oct. 18. deputies responded to a shooting call at the Sambo’s Grocery on the 2500 block of Sumter Highway.

When investigators arrived, they found Karon Commander lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound, Commander was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A coordinated effort between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division fugitive task force, and State Troopers assigned to Aiken County for an investigation led to a traffic stop and the arrest of Drayquan Tyquise Shaw, 21, and Dequa Teier Davis, 29, in Lee County.

Shaw has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Davis is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Officials said both are being held at the Sumter County Detention Center and are waiting for a bond hearing.

If you have any information, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353 as the investigation is ongoing.

