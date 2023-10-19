Deputies: 1 injured, 2 arrested following shooting at Bishopville grocery store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an individual was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Officials said on Oct. 18. deputies responded to a shooting call at the Sambo’s Grocery on the 2500 block of Sumter Highway.

When investigators arrived, they found Karon Commander lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound, Commander was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A coordinated effort between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division fugitive task force, and State Troopers assigned to Aiken County for an investigation led to a traffic stop and the arrest of Drayquan Tyquise Shaw, 21, and Dequa Teier Davis, 29, in Lee County.

Shaw has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Davis is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Officials said both are being held at the Sumter County Detention Center and are waiting for a bond hearing.

If you have any information, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353 as the investigation is ongoing.

