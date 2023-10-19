SkyView
Clarendon County deputies search for man accused of stabbing father to death

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have started a search for a man accused of stabbing his father to death.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported on Oct. 15, deputies responded to a residence on Hotel Street and deputies found German Josefin lying on the ground unresponsive in front of the residence.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Lauriano Josefin-Antonio, the victim’s son.

Josefin was pronounced dead from a stab wound to the upper torso said investigators. Deputies later learned the victim had been stabbed while inside the residence and the suspect had fled on foot.

Deputies immediately set up a perimeter while on the scene and contacted the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracking team for more assistance.

Officials said the deputies and the tracking team searched the entire area around the incident location but were unable to find the suspect.

Deputies and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have been searching for Laurino Josefin-Antonio since Mon. Oct. 16, but have not been able to locate him.

Law enforcement believes there is no immediate danger to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident or know where Laurino Josefin-Antonio is please call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414 or dial 911.

