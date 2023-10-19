SkyView
Bullying Awareness Enters Classroom of Kershaw County

By Kristina Thacker
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Lugoff, S.C. (WIS) - October is known to be the host of many types of awareness.

This week of October had bullying prevention entered the classrooms of Kershaw County schools.

Unity Day, according to Kershaw County School District’s bullying prevention specialist, Kerry Hayes, is a district-wide event in which students and teachers wear the color orange and spread kindness throughout their schools.

Drone footage of Wateree Elementary School in Lugoff shows hundreds of students holding hands around the building in a wave of orange.

To Wateree Elementary School Principal, Shane Bagwell, the overwhelming participation from the school’s community comes at no surprise.

“We have a great staff,” he said, “and we take a whole child approach. We really want to focus on the academics, but also the social and emotional learning of our students.”

Wateree Elementary School hosted a competition amongst the classrooms with the kindest door challenge. Students and teachers got to work together to decorate each classroom door in theme of anti-bullying.

This type of awareness was chosen carefully. Principal Bagwell said that teaching students complex and difficult ideas, like bullying, warrants appropriate activities. '

“It’s one of those things where you look at the age group of your students,” said Bagwell, “They love crafting and using their hands...and it puts them in the learning as well.”

According to Bagwell, the four years of Unity Day in Kershaw County School District have made a positive impact on his school.

“One of the joys I get to see every morning is the arrival of the students and how the first thing they do is run up and hug each other. They are so excited to see each other. It’s one of the highlights of my day.”

Unity Day was held on Thursday, October 18th.

