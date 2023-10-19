BLOG: Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man behind a deadly 2018 ambush that took the lives of two Florence County law enforcement officers and hurt five others will spend the rest of his life in a prison cell.

An emotional sentencing hearing was held on Thursday afternoon for Fred Hopkins.

Judge Eugene Griffin sentenced Hopkins to life in prison on two counts of murder and 30 years each on the five attempted murder charges. The terms will be served consecutively.

Below is a blog from Fred Hopkins’ sentencing hearing

Hopkins pleaded guilty last week to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in the Oct. 3, 2018, shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence.

During the hearing, his defense said he recently started talking with a counselor. The counselor talked with Hopkins about his time serving during the Vietnam War and his alleged struggles to get PTSD treatment from the Veterans Affairs. According to the defense, the interactions between Hopkins and the counselor led him to plead guilty, just over five years after the shooting.

Authorities said Hopkins ambushed law enforcement officers at his home as officers were serving a search warrant for his son for child sex abuse allegations. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway were killed.

MORE COVERAGE | ‘We could not be more proud of them:’ These are the officers killed, wounded in Florence shooting

The state claimed Hopkins planned to shoot at officers if they showed up at his home.

Griffin said he hopes the sentencing will bring closure to families and the greater Pee Dee community.

LAW ENFORCEMENT HURT IN AMBUSH PROVIDE STATEMENTS

Investigator Ben Price with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said that Hopkins used his military background as an excuse for “killing his fellow countrymen.”

Turner’s partner, Investigator Sarah Miller, was one of five officers hurt in the shooting. She recalled Thursday seeing Turner “with smoke coming out of her back as she fell down the porch.”

“Fred Hopkins is evil incarnate,” Miller said.

Miller said she has had nine surgeries since the shooting and has come out stronger than ever before.

“I was so damned determined to crawl out of the grave Fred Hopkins tried to put me in,” she said.

According to Miller, Fred decided to “protect his child molesting son, and ultimately, himself.” His son was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

As more victims of the shooting spoke, they continued to describe the scene and what they have been dealing with since. Florence Police Sgt. Scott Williamson said it sounded like a warzone that day.

“When I didn’t think I’d ever get out of a wheelchair, I did,” Williamson said. “I still suffer today from partial injuries on my right side that cost me a lot. I’m a totally different man than I was the morning of October 4th.”

Williamson said regardless of the punishment that will be handed down at the hearing, there is “no justice in this.”

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler also spoke during the hearing about the impact the deadly ambush had their two agencies.

“We lost two heroes,” Joye said. “With this phase of the judicial process now concluded, our prayers are that additional healing will occur.

Heidler said that while the physical wounds of that day have healed, it’s the emotional scars that his officers carry with them every day.

“In the absence of physical scars, there are non-visible emotional scars that are not apparent because of how well they are masked; concealed wounds that run deep in both agencies,” Heidler said.

FAMILIES OF TURNER, CARRAWAY SPEAK

After hearing from officers who were wounded that day, the families of the two officers killed spoke at the hearing.

Carraway’s widow, Allison Carraway, called him the ultimate protector and called Hopkins evil for taking his life, something Carraway’s son also lamented.

“It is said that God doesn’t make mistakes, but I believe the devil does. On Oct. 3, 2018, the devil showed up,” Rashad Carraway said.

Turner’s mother asked her niece to read a statement written by her at the hearing. Katie Godwin, who cried as her statement was read, said her daughter was a “compassionate and dedicated young lady who selflessly served the citizens of Florence County for many years and excelled at her job.”

She also said that Fred has “no place in society.”

Turner’s younger sister also provided a statement, saying that they “prayed for a miracle” in hopes that Turner would pull through, but she died three weeks after the deadly ambush from her injuries.

Turner’s aunt spoke during the hearing and said no amount of medication can ease the pain that her family suffers daily since her niece’s death. She said that Turner wanted to help those who were the most vulnerable and called Hopkins a coward.

“I find comfort knowing this monster will burn in hell one day,” Hopkins aunt said.

MORE COVERAGE

Below is a playlist featuring more of our coverage of the Vintage Place shooting and its aftermath over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.