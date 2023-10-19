SkyView
Blind student gets chance to play on high school football team

Sophomore Chris Adamson became blind early in life, but that hasn't stopped him from participating in athletics. (SOURCE: KGTV)
By Steve Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A high school student in San Diego who was born with a vision problem before going completely blind in third grade will be getting the chance to play on the school’s football team.

Although Chris Adamson can’t see what’s going on during practice, his coaches are right there by his side to explain the action with all the terminology.

“I just love coming out here, checking out the practices, and watching all the games when I’m able to come out here,” Adamson said.

Adamson has already been part of the Mission Bay High School track team. If everything works out well in football practice, he may also be carrying the football for the Buccaneers in an actual game.

“Making sure he doesn’t get hurt is the biggest thing because I know mom is like, ‘He better not get tackled,’” coach Danny Perez said.

Adamson’s coaches said he has been motivating athletes who are blind. Danny Perez said Chris started with track before moving on to football, which means he could play basketball, baseball, soccer, or any other sport he wants to play.

Adamson said it’s rare for blind people to get out on the field and play football.

“I’m ready for it. I’ve been ready for a while now and just figuring out if it was going to happen, and it is exciting,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

