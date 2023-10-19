3 people displaced after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department reported three people were left displaced after a fire broke out at a home on Padgett Road.

Firefighters said they were called out to the scene on Wednesday just after 3:40 p.m. where the fire was found on the stovetop in the Kitchen. The fire extended into the attic, according to the department.

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

