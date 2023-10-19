SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.(Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Just under two dozen cows died when a semitrailer rolled over on an interstate highway in New Jersey Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the semitrailer flipped over on Interstate 84 in Newton as it was heading down an exit ramp around 3:30 a.m.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.

A total of 14 cows died in the crash and 6 more had to be euthanized, state police said.

Firefighters said the driver was not hurt in the accident.

The state Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
The crash happened at the intersection of Universal and Songbird Drives.
Columbia elementary school student hit by car, school district confirms
Tommy Moody
Former USC star athlete, team radio broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away
Deputies said they have started a homicide investigation after a woman was found unresponsive.
Deputies investigating after woman was found unresponsive in Richland County
Police LIghts
Lexington County coroner identifies woman dead in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Israel’s defense minister promises ground invasion of Gaza, tells troops to be ready
Rep. Jim Jordan responds to reporters' questions. (Source: CNN)
Jim Jordan talks about road ahead
Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket...
Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say