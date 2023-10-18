SkyView
Virus outbreak halts dog intake at Fairfield County Animal Shelter

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Animal Shelter announced they are no longer accepting dogs at the moment.

Officials said the shelter is experiencing an outbreak of Parvovirus in one section of the shelter, specifically.

According to the shelter, Parvovirus is very contagious between unvaccinated canines. Due to cross-contamination of specific areas, the shelter said they will not be accepting any stray or surrendered dogs; however, stray cats will still be accepted.

The shelter will re-evaluate the plan to continue full operations on Monday, Nov. 6.

Officials said updates will be provided as they become available.

