Two men arrested after striking victim in head multiple times

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were arrested after hitting a man in the head multiple times with a handgun.

According to the Chapin Police Department, Bryant Hunter Sanders and Jared Hunter Peake were arrested due to an aggravated assault that happened in the Town of Chapin.

On Sept. 29, officers responded to the 800 block of Old Lexington Highway after receiving a report of a victim being assaulted and needing medical treatment around 2:30 a.m.

Officers found out the victim was with the two men on Chapin Road following a previous argument that happened outside the Town of Chapin.

The victim believed that the argument had been settled when he was hit in the head multiple times with a handgun.

Also, officers said the two men landed several blows to the victim’s arms and body.

Investigators believe the men planned to attack the man.

The victim received multiple injuries to his face, head, arms, and body.

He was bleeding profusely after the assault causing him to seek emergency medical treatment, stated officers.

The victim was taken to Lexington Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryant Sanders was arrested at his home in Newberry shortly after the assault.

Jared Peake was later arrested in Eastland, Texas, and brought back to South Carolina on warrants related to the case.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct.18.

Sanders was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and criminal conspiracy.

Peake was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

