TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The cluster of storms that we had been monitoring the past week in the central Atlantic has become better organized Wednesday afternoon and has strengthened to form Tropical Storm Tammy.

WIS (WIS)

Tropical Storm Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tammy will continue to move to the west towards the Lesser Antilles islands where it will impact the islands on Friday with winds up to 55 mph.

WIS (WIS)

Once it crosses through the Lesser Antilles Tropical Storm Tammy will turn north passing just to the East of Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Tammy will then turn out into the central Atlantic again but late in the weekend and next week where it will encounter more favorable conditions to strengthen with winds up to 70 mph.

WIS (WIS)

