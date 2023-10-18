SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The cluster of storms that we had been monitoring the past week in the central Atlantic has become better organized Wednesday afternoon and has strengthened to form Tropical Storm Tammy.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tropical Storm Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tammy will continue to move to the west towards the Lesser Antilles islands where it will impact the islands on Friday with winds up to 55 mph.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Once it crosses through the Lesser Antilles Tropical Storm Tammy will turn north passing just to the East of Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Tammy will then turn out into the central Atlantic again but late in the weekend and next week where it will encounter more favorable conditions to strengthen with winds up to 70 mph.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
The crash happened at the intersection of Universal and Songbird Drives.
Columbia elementary school student hit by car, school district confirms
WIS has obtained records showing Public Works Director Henry Summers is under investigation by...
Orangeburg Co. Public Works Director faces ethics investigation
Mexican Street Corn Sundae: DeAnna’s Food Concession
WIS’ Jalen Tart tries some new food and drink items at SC State Fair
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial

Latest News

Drivers who fail to stop for school buses with stop signs, stop arms and lights flashing may...
Stop-arm cameras will be latest tool to boost school bus safety in SC
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Clouds will move in tomorrow and rain will follow Friday morning.
Deputies said they have started a homicide investigation after a woman was found unresponsive.
Deputies investigating after woman was found unresponsive in Richland County
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show