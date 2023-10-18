Soda City Living: Newberry Community Players presents: Rocky Horror Picture Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Community Players, a non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to providing the opportunity to attend and participate in live theater for the citizens of Newberry County is presenting the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

On Oct. 27 & 28 at 9 p.m., viewers can experience the iconic musical comedy horror film produced by Lou Adler and Michael White, directed by Jim Sharman.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 with a prop bag.

For more information, visit the Newberry Community Players website or contact the organization at 803-597-1636 or by e-mail at theritzncp@gmail.com.

