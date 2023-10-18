Soda City Live: Event Focuses on Helping Others to Prioritize Self-Care

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-The Circle of Restorative and Energizing Support for Teachers and Everyone (Circle of R.E.S.T.E) along with The Stronger Thread Network will host a re-energizing event that teaches practical tips and strategies to incorporate rest into your daily routine.

The event will feature Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, a Medical Doctor who specializes in the mind-body-spirit connection. Dalton-Smith will share insight and details about her national bestselling book, “ Sacred Rest”.

The event will take place on Friday, November 3rd from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for college students (with valid ID)

(see flyer for more)

Registration for this event can be found here.

