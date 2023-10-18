Soda City Live: 50 Shades of Purple Charity Gala

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Get ready to celebrate overcoming and honor domestic violence for Hey Brave Girl, Inc.’s 1-year anniversary.

The organization will celebrate a year by honoring victims and survivors for their first-ever 50 Shades of Purple Charity Gala in Memory of Jaylan Hasty.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27th at Venue 817 in Columbia

(see flyer for more)

Tickets can be found here.

