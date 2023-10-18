SkyView
Soda City Live: 3rd Annual Cola Rose’ Shower

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Year three for the Annual Cola Rose’ Shower is just around the corner! The shower is a great way to celebrate women and promote awareness to feminine care issues AND have fun doing it.

Tickets are available now with the event being slated for February 3, 2024.

Kendra Scott located in Trenholm Plaza will share 20 percent of their proceeds will go towards Cola Rose’ Shower’s mission to bring awareness to feminine healthcare in South Carolina.

