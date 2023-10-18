SkyView
SC Highway Patrol and SC Department of Education host school bus safety press conference

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The head of the SC Highway Patrol and transportation director for the SC Department of Education will hold a joint news conference to discuss school bus safety.

The press conference will be hosted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the South Carolina State Fair in the Goodman Building.

Officials said remarks will be provided during the press conference by SCDE Director of Transportation Mike Bullman, who will talk about actions the agency has taken to ensure school bus safety. Colonel Christopher N. Williamson, SC Highway Patrol Commander, will highlight the important role that drivers play and road safety rules to help ensure school bus safety.

The press conference comes in conjunction with National School Bus Safety.

You can watch a live stream of the press conference on our website and YouTube.

