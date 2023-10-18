SkyView
Richland County deputies looking for man wanted for murder

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on Shakespeare Road.

Deputies said On Monday, Sept. 11, Ty’Quan McClinton and his co-defendants conducted a drive-by shooting that killed two people who were attending a party.

Upon arrival, deputies said two unresponsive men were found lying on the sidewalk and bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were a 34-year-old man, who died at the scene and a 40-year-old man who was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The last interaction with McClinton was in that area after McClinton took off on foot, RCSD stated.

McClinton is described to be roughly 6 feet tall with a thin build. He has tattoos on both hands and has “K4T” tattooed on his neck.

Deputies said McClinton was last known to be in the Decker/Two Notch area of Columbia and is believed to be utilizing friends and family to hide him out.

McClinton is facing charges of homicide (x2) and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information on McClinton’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911. Anyone with any other information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or using their mobile app on P3Tips.com. They may remain anonymous.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

